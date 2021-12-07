As we know, the sources of economic shocks are either inherently related to the economy (e.g. most stock market crashes, the subprime crisis over a decade ago) or completely external to it (e.g. a pandemic). Of course, any shock is a challenge, although the latter type is usually more surprising and thus much more difficult to manage. However, under all circumstances and whatever the nature of the difficulties, the flexibility of a modern, competitive and strong economy, including its adaptability, is admirable and a cause for optimism.
We have seen this more than once in Poland – a place of economic miracles, which has over a quarter of a century of dynamic development under its belt, and still has excellent prospects ahead. Those who invest their capital here know what we’re referring to.
Now we are dealing with further shocks in the world economy. Change and uncertainty have become an inherent part of contemporary economic processes. But broken supply chains can be repaired or replaced. Imbalance in the fuel and energy market is nothing new – fluctuations in prices as well as supply and demand have been many times stronger before. The shortages of some products and raw materials are by their very nature temporary. This is probably not the biggest problem. There is much more at stake than current GDP growth rates. The biggest challenge today is transformation: energy, climate and digital. And even more importantly, the stakes, unlike before, involve not only raising the standard of living, solving immediate problems, higher profits, etc. or, in general, development. At stake is ... our survival. Dziennik Gazeta Prawna supports business. Our most important slogan is: There is no future without enterprise. In the context of these transformations, we must understand them literally. That is why this is perhaps the most important test in history for the global economy. But we are eternal optimists: this is what the Polish economy has taught us. ©℗
