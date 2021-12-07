Now we are dealing with further shocks in the world economy. Change and uncertainty have become an inherent part of contemporary economic processes. But broken supply chains can be repaired or replaced. Imbalance in the fuel and energy market is nothing new – fluctuations in prices as well as supply and demand have been many times stronger before. The shortages of some products and raw materials are by their very nature temporary. This is probably not the biggest problem. There is much more at stake than current GDP growth rates. The biggest challenge today is transformation: energy, climate and digital. And even more importantly, the stakes, unlike before, involve not only raising the standard of living, solving immediate problems, higher profits, etc. or, in general, development. At stake is ... our survival. Dziennik Gazeta Prawna supports business. Our most important slogan is: There is no future without enterprise. In the context of these transformations, we must understand them literally. That is why this is perhaps the most important test in history for the global economy. But we are eternal optimists: this is what the Polish economy has taught us. ©℗